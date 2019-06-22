UrduPoint.com
13 Faint After Drinking Contaminated Water In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 12:27 PM

13 faint after drinking contaminated water in Islamabad

Around 13 people of a family, including children and women, fell unconscious after drinking contaminated water in Kahror Pakka on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Around 13 people of a family, including children and women, fell unconscious after drinking contaminated water in Kahror Pakka on Saturday.

Police said due to polluted water the tragic incident occurred in the area of Bela Waga, reported a private news channel.

They said five children and eight females were included in the victims, adding, they all were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

After getting the medical treatment the condition of the patients was stated out of danger.

