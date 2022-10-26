UrduPoint.com

13 Farmers Booked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 26, 2022 | 03:10 PM

13 farmers booked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Saddar police of Samundri area registered cases on Wednesday against 13 farmers over stealing Irrigation water.

According to Irrigation department, during inspection a team discovered that accused farmers were irrigating their fields from a breached water course. The team got registered a case against farmer Sulman, Sarfraz and eleven others. All of them belonged to chak 438-GB, Samundri.

Related Topics

Police Water Samundri Saddar All From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doi ..

T20 World Cup 2022: What Pakistani players are doing in Perth ahead of clash wit ..

10 minutes ago
 vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World- ..

Vivo Redefining Consumer Experience through World-Class Technology and Efficient ..

17 minutes ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players cate ..

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023: Local players categories renewed

29 minutes ago
 Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

43 minutes ago
 Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sect ..

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sector uplift

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between En ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between England, Ireland

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.