13 farmers booked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Saddar police of Samundri area registered cases on Wednesday against 13 farmers over stealing Irrigation water.

According to Irrigation department, during inspection a team discovered that accused farmers were irrigating their fields from a breached water course. The team got registered a case against farmer Sulman, Sarfraz and eleven others. All of them belonged to chak 438-GB, Samundri.