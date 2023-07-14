13 farmers booked over water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The irrigation task force arrested 13 farmers on the charge of water theft from canals in the district, here on Friday.

According to official sources, teams of the Irrigation Department conducted raids in various areas of the district including Chawa village, Sallarwala, Wadhi and caught 13 farmers, identified as Shana, Muhammad Riaz, Jabbar, Muhammad Imtiaz, Anwar, Gulzar, Qaisar Abbas and others, on the charge of stealing water from main canals.

The police registered cases against the water pilferers.