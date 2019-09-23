13 farmers caught for water theft in Sargodha

Irigation authorities caught another thirteen farmers involved in water theft here

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) Irigation authorities caught another thirteen farmers involved in water theft here.

Police spokesman said on Monday that Irrigation authorities visited Rabana, Wadhola, Mateela, Kot Bhai Khan, Kotmomin villages and other areas and caught 13 farmers red-handed for stealing water from canals.

The accused were identified as Abdul Qayyum, Ibrahim, Asghar, Ismail, Rabnawaz, Fayyaz and others.

On the report of irrigation authorities,the police have registered cases against the accused.