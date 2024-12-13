Open Menu

13 Feeder Buses To Connect N-5 Metro Station To B-17 From Jan 1, Senate Told

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM

13 feeder buses to connect N-5 metro station to B-17 from Jan 1, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi stated on Friday that 13 feeder metro buses will commence operations from N-5 Metro Stations via Chungi No. 26 to B-17 on January 1 next year.

In a written reply to the question of Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, Naqvi revealed during Senate question hour that a Capital Development Authority (CDA) feasibility study identified 13 potential feeder routes, including one from N-5 Metro Station to Sector B-17, to ensure safe and affordable public transport in Islamabad.

CDA has partnered with National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) for the procurement, operation, and maintenance of electric buses on feeder routes.

Additionally, a bus depot with charging infrastructure will be set up at N-5. The route is expected to be operational by January 2025.

