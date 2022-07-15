UrduPoint.com

13 Females Among 1188 Drug Addicts Nabbed Under Drug Free Peshawar Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2022 | 08:12 PM

13 females among 1188 drug addicts nabbed under Drug Free Peshawar drive

Under the Drug Free Peshawar campaign, the district administration along with other departments apprehended 1188 drug addicts including 13 females from different parts of the city and found 143 positive of HIV-AIDS and other fatal diseases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Under the Drug Free Peshawar campaign, the district administration along with other departments apprehended 1188 drug addicts including 13 females from different parts of the city and found 143 positive of HIV-AIDS and other fatal diseases.

It was informed during a meeting jointly chaired by Special Assistant to CM on Information Muhammad Ali Saif and Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud.

The meeting was told that 139 critically ill drug addicts were shifted to Islamabad for further treatment, while four were admitted at Lady Reading Hospital and 1045 in different rehabilitation centres in Peshawar.

It was said that still there were around 700 to 800 drug addicts in the city who would also be held soon and shifted to rehabilitation centres.

The district administration also managed to meet 281 drug addicts with their family.

Speaking on occasion, the CM's aide appreciated the commissioner and his team over the initiative and announced to extend the campaign to the whole Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in order to make the province drug free.

He said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had convened a meeting on July 19 to finalize the measures for the drive and crackdown against drug peddlers.

He said the government wanted to turn the drug free KP campaign into a project and take measures to make the rehabilitated drug addict useful and skilled citizens.

He directed the commissioner to arrange a meeting with welfare organizations, industrialists, and line departments to impart vocational training to rehabilitated drug addicts.

The CM's aide further directed to conduct dope tests of schools, colleges and Universities' students soon after the summer vacations and also conduct an awareness seminar about the menace of drug addiction.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reading Muhammad Ali July Family From Government

Recent Stories

KS Relief dispatches 3000 food bags for flood affe ..

KS Relief dispatches 3000 food bags for flood affected people in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Eriksen caps remarkable comeback by signing for Ma ..

Eriksen caps remarkable comeback by signing for Man Utd

3 minutes ago
 Potts earns first England ODI call-up for South Af ..

Potts earns first England ODI call-up for South Africa series

3 minutes ago
 Housing & Works secretary for early completion of ..

Housing & Works secretary for early completion of ongoing projects

3 minutes ago
 SECP enhances investment limits for insurance comp ..

SECP enhances investment limits for insurance companies in ETFs

3 minutes ago
 Health Dept set up Free medical campuses in rain a ..

Health Dept set up Free medical campuses in rain affected districts of Balochist ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.