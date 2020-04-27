UrduPoint.com
13 FIRs Registered In Campaign Against Hoarding, Profiteering

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 04:43 PM

Price Control Magistrates have conducted special raids under vigorous campaign against profiteering and hoarding here and 13 persons found indulged in violation of law were sent behind the bars while fines amounting to over Rs 4.5 million were also imposed in this connection

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates have conducted special raids under vigorous campaign against profiteering and hoarding here and 13 persons found indulged in violation of law were sent behind the bars while fines amounting to over Rs 4.5 million were also imposed in this connection.

According to a District Government spokesman, the campaign had been accelerated and raids were conducted on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. (Retd) Anwal ul Haq.

He said, following the special directives of Punjab government, teams were constituted to conduct raids against holders, profiteers, adulterers and check violation of law particularly during Ramazan ul Mubarik.

Over 16200 raids were conducted at different markets and the administration imposed fines on 2276 shopkeepers for violating the law, he said adding, various persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were arrested.

On the recommendation of the raiding teams, 13 cases were also registered against the accused and were sent behind the bars in respective police stations.

He said raids would continue for the whole month and the violators of the law would not be spared.

He said special campaign against profiteering would continue to ensure provision of daily use items on controlled rates. The steps are being taken aimed at providing relief to the consumers particularly during the holy month of Ramazan, he added.

