13 FIRs Registered Under ZARA App

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 07:15 PM

13 FIRs registered under ZARA App

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :A total 13 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered under Zainab Alert Response and Recovery ACT (ZARA) application reports filed by the citizens highlighting child abuse case of various nature.

According to Ministry of Human Rights, out of 262 preliminary examinations 21 verifications were carried out and 13 FIRs were registered against the culprits and 25 investigation were conducted of various incidents.

Regarding status of the incidents, the ministry said open cases were 321 and closed cases were 231 that were reported on the ZARA App.

Giving details of personal incidents, it reported that there were 288 personal incidents recorded on the App whereas social responsibility cases were 248 registered.

Giving the details of last month, it said around 10 open cases has been received and 1 closed complaint was noted during last month of May.

While the registration of child abuse cases faced 76 percent decrease as compared to last months, out of the total reported incidents the applications mentioned were 313 pertaining to male victim and 238 complaints regarding female victim.

Age wise distribution the victims showed that there were 548 complaints with regards to individuals of above five years age and two complaints were received of individuals of between five to ten years of age.

The app also shows the closed complaints in which 69 issues were resolved while 215 lost children were found and the app received 49 fake complaints.

