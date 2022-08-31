13 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday imposed fine on 13 food points and a milk carrying vehicle over violations in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams headed by Additional director (operation) PFA Muhammad Umar Farooq, conducted raids at various shops including hotels, bakeries and food units and imposed fine of Rs 111,000 on 13 food points over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration.

Meanwhile, the team imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on an owner of a milk supplying vehicle for adulteration.

The teams of Punjab Food Authority discarded 120 liters of adulterated milk, 80-liter traditional juice,15-kg Khoya and 6-kg unhygienic spices while notices were also served to 134 owners of food points for selling sub-standard and hygienic foods.