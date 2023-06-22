13 food outlets fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday imposed fines on 13 food points and a milk carrying vehicle over violations in the division.

According to the PFA officials, food safety teams conducted raids at various shops, including hotels, bakeries and food units, and imposed a fine of Rs 151,000 on 13 food points over poor cleanliness arrangements, incomplete medical certificate and adulteration.

Meanwhile, the food safety team inspected various dairy shops in the city andimposed a fine of Rs 3000 on a milk supplier for adulteration.