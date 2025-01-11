Open Menu

13 Food Points Fined Rs. 85,000

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM

13 food points fined Rs. 85,000

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Sialkot staff checked 121 food points, and imposed over Rs. 85,000 fine on 13 centres besides discarding 80-kilogram expired milk.

According to a spokesperson, the operations were conducted in Sialkot city and its surrounding areas, where heavy fines were also imposed on those who did not improve despite being given repeated notices to improve.

The spokesperson of the Food Authority said that counterfeiters have no place in Punjab, and implementation of the laws is essential.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Sialkot

Recent Stories

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: N ..

Pakistan always values its relationship with UK: Naqvi

16 minutes ago
 12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer acci ..

12 killed, 25 others injured in Karak Trailer accident

25 minutes ago
 PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Di ..

PSL 10: Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik included in Diamond Category

39 minutes ago
 Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kick ..

Third edition of '1 Billion Followers Summit' kicks off in Dubai

1 hour ago
 UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's to ..

UAE Tour: Unique platform to showcase country's tourism

1 hour ago
 Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during ..

Pushpa Actor Rashmika Mandanna gets injured during workout accident

1 hour ago
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

2 hours ago
 JUI-F chief criticizes establishment, rejects nego ..

JUI-F chief criticizes establishment, rejects negotiations

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation

Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases ..

Imran Khan approaches LHC for bail in eight cases related to May 9 incidents

2 hours ago
 Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrat ..

Chinese Consulate announces six events to celebrate Chinese New Year in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Coal mine gas explosion kills 4 labourers in Pakis ..

Coal mine gas explosion kills 4 labourers in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan