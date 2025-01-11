13 food points fined Rs. 85,000

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Sialkot staff checked 121 food points, and imposed over Rs. 85,000 fine on 13 centres besides discarding 80-kilogram expired milk.

According to a spokesperson, the operations were conducted in Sialkot city and its surrounding areas, where heavy fines were also imposed on those who did not improve despite being given repeated notices to improve.

The spokesperson of the Food Authority said that counterfeiters have no place in Punjab, and implementation of the laws is essential.