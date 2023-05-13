UrduPoint.com

13 Foreigners Among 14 Held, Weapon Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2023 | 08:06 PM

13 foreigners among 14 held, weapon recovered

The district police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 13 foreigners for not having traveling documents and another accused of possessing illegal weapon and ammunition in the limits of Daraban Police Station

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The district police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 13 foreigners for not having traveling documents and another accused of possessing illegal weapon and ammunition in the limits of Daraban Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the Daraban police led by SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan took various actions against the anti-social elements under the supervision of SDPO Kulachi Circle Abdul Rashid Khan.

The police team detained 13 Afghan nationals including Josh Murad son of Kundi, Shafi Ullah son of Abdul Samad, Shafiullah son of Abdul Haq, Shukrullah son of Faiz Muhammad, Rustam Khan son of Muhammad Akbar Khan, Muhammad Alam son of Khairullah, Mujib ur Rahman son of Abdul Rahman, Tahir Shah son of Mira Jan, Ibrahim, Najam son Abdul Rasheed, Shafiullah son of Jan Muhammad, Rahmat Ullah and Zaman Khel son of Momi Khel residents of Afghanistan when they failed to produce their traveling documents.

In another action, the Daraban police arrested accused Moeed Gul son of Shah Malang resident of Zarkani, recovering a 30-bore pistol and 10 cartridges from his possession.

The police also registered separate cases against them.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Police Station Malang Circle Rashid Khan From Weapon

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed launches HCT&#039;s new strateg ..

Abdullah bin Zayed launches HCT&#039;s new strategy

2 minutes ago
 First anniversary of loss of Khalifa bin Zayed, th ..

First anniversary of loss of Khalifa bin Zayed, the leader who championed empowe ..

16 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank seeks to promote financi ..

Emirates Development Bank seeks to promote financial inclusion of SMEs

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah TV documentary spotlights on nature haven, ..

Sharjah TV documentary spotlights on nature haven, Sir Bu Nair

17 minutes ago
 EU&#039;s imports in high-tech products worth €4 ..

EU&#039;s imports in high-tech products worth €482 billion, exports at €446 ..

17 minutes ago
 Shams Hamzazai calls Balochistan govt to resolve p ..

Shams Hamzazai calls Balochistan govt to resolve public issues on priority basis ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.