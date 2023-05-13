13 foreigners among 14 held, weapon recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :The district police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 13 foreigners for not having traveling documents and another accused of possessing illegal weapon and ammunition in the limits of Daraban Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the Daraban police led by SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan took various actions against the anti-social elements under the supervision of SDPO Kulachi Circle Abdul Rashid Khan.

The police team detained 13 Afghan nationals including Josh Murad son of Kundi, Shafi Ullah son of Abdul Samad, Shafiullah son of Abdul Haq, Shukrullah son of Faiz Muhammad, Rustam Khan son of Muhammad Akbar Khan, Muhammad Alam son of Khairullah, Mujib ur Rahman son of Abdul Rahman, Tahir Shah son of Mira Jan, Ibrahim, Najam son Abdul Rasheed, Shafiullah son of Jan Muhammad, Rahmat Ullah and Zaman Khel son of Momi Khel residents of Afghanistan when they failed to produce their traveling documents.

In another action, the Daraban police arrested accused Moeed Gul son of Shah Malang resident of Zarkani, recovering a 30-bore pistol and 10 cartridges from his possession.

The police also registered separate cases against them.