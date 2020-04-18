13 foreigners defeat COVID-19 at Muzaffargarh

Thirteen (13) foreign nationals, who were members of Tableeghi Jamat, got cleared of novel coronavirus at Muzaffargarh hospital on Saturday and were being sent to Lahore for onward travel to their respective countries

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Thirteen (13) foreign nationals, who were members of Tableeghi Jamat, got cleared of novel coronavirus at Muzaffargarh hospital on Saturday and were being sent to Lahore for onward travel to their respective countries.

Commissioner DG Khan Sajid Zafar said Commissioner Lahore and Punjab government would make arrangements in accordance with SOPs for their transportation to respective countries including Philippines, Afghanistan and Saudi Arabia.

The commissioner said the situation regarding novel coronavirus was under control in DG Khan division.

He said out of 829 Zaireen at the quarantine, result of remaining 40 was awaited and those found negative in the third round of tests would be sent home.

Sajid Zafar said 1100 Tableeghi members were kept at Muzaffargarh quarantine, while 400 of them had already been sent home.

Moreover, out of total 222 Zaireen at district Layyah, 180 have left for their homes after having been tested negative.

The commissioner said a 75-bed field hospital was in the final phase of completion at the sports complex to help ease burden on teaching hospital and to serve as alternate facility in case of emergency situation.