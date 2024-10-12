13 gamblers apprehended during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) Police have arrested 13 gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 3,17,000, 14 mobile phones and 06 vehicles from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Taxila police conducted raid and held 13 gamblers who were identified as Asif, Zubair Khan, Kamran, Munir, Zubair, Sajid, Hasrat, Saud, Arshad, Asad, Sameer, Waqas and Ashraf.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar Nasir Nawaz commended police team efforts said that gambling is the root of other social evils, action against gamblers will be continued without any discrimination.