13 Gamblers Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The police have taken 13 alleged gamblers into custody in Yazman tehsil of Bahawalpur district.
The official sources said that a police team conducted raid and arrested 13 alleged gamblers.
Recent Stories
Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment launches Housing Innovation Forum
Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 1,518 inmates ahead of Ramadan
NEP transforms UAE’s PhD holders into innovation, policy leaders
Ministry of Finance launches Federal Government Procurement Procedures Guide
UAE, Kazakhstan discuss enhancing sports cooperation
National Human Rights Institution launches field visits to labour facilities
Ajman Ruler pardons 207 prisoners ahead of Ramadan
Rulers of Ajman, UAQ perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid A ..
Sharjah Ruler pardons 707 inmates before Ramadan
ADAFSA launches annual inspection, awareness campaign for Ramadan
Khalifa Award for Education launches judging process for 18th session
Dubai Customs organises forum on future, impactful innovations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Humanities and literature have equal significance: GCWUF VC6 minutes ago
-
FIRs to be registered over violating speed limit: NH&MP6 minutes ago
-
13 gamblers arrested6 minutes ago
-
Strict security arrangements in place for Pak-BD match16 minutes ago
-
SCCI for special incentives to attract investment in KP16 minutes ago
-
Heart, Diabetes, and Blood Pressure patients should consult doctors before fasting: Cardiologist16 minutes ago
-
RPO addresses public complaints at open court16 minutes ago
-
Vehicle carrying dead chickens seized in Charsadda, police official injured16 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 3 more meters26 minutes ago
-
PM’s team delivered effectively on all fronts: Rana Sanaullah26 minutes ago
-
Mandra Police seize big cache of fireworks, arrest one accused36 minutes ago
-
Private schools told to help manage traffic at closing time36 minutes ago