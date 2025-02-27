Open Menu

13 Gamblers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 05:40 PM

13 gamblers arrested

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The police have taken 13 alleged gamblers into custody in Yazman tehsil of Bahawalpur district.

The official sources said that a police team conducted raid and arrested 13 alleged gamblers.

