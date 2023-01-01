UrduPoint.com

13 Gamblers Arrested During Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2023 | 06:20 PM

13 gamblers arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 13 gamblers and recovered stake Rs 35,000, 13 mobile phones and 05 batteries from their possession during a crackdown here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

The arrested gamblers were identified as Allah Ditta, Nazir Hussain, Nazakat, Rab Nawaz, Dildar, Rafiq, Tanveer, Nawab Khan, Faisal, Altaf, Gulzada Khan, Javed and Iftikhar.

SP Rawal appreciated the performance of police team adding that gambling is the root of other social evils, the accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law. Actions against gamblers will be continued, he added.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police rounded up 22 professional beggars during an operation. According to police spokesman, SSP Operations Wasim Khan said that operation against professional beggars will be continued without any discrimination.

