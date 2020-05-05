UrduPoint.com
13 Gamblers Arrested In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 03:02 PM

13 gamblers arrested in Sargodha

Police on Tuesday rounded up thirteen gamblers, and confiscated bet money amounting Rs. 22,000 and three mobile phones from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Police on Tuesday rounded up thirteen gamblers, and confiscated bet money amounting Rs. 22,000 and three mobile phones from their possession.

A spokesman of police informed that the action was taken out in their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements.

He said Factory Area Police while acting on a tip off conducted raid in various areas and arrested 13 gamblers.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Mehran, Kashif Ali,Nasir Khan, Asif Iqbal, Saad, Waqas, Nasar Hayyat, Ghulam Hussain, Zeeshan Mehmood, Jhanghir, Jabran Ashiq and Faisel.

Police have registered separate cases against them under gambling act.

