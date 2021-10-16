UrduPoint.com

13 Gamblers Arrested; Rs 118,470 Cash Stake Money Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 06:41 PM

13 gamblers arrested; Rs 118,470 cash stake money recovered

Police have arrested 13 gamblers and recovered Rs 118,470 cash stake money, 14 mobile phones, a laptop, three motorcycles and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 13 gamblers and recovered Rs 118,470 cash stake money, 14 mobile phones, a laptop, three motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up seven gamblers namely Abid Ahmed, Pervaiz Akhtar, Muhammad Irfan, Tahir Hussain, Muhammad Waheed, Jahanzaib Khan and Jarat Khan, allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 107,00 cash stake money, nine mobile phones, a laptop and three motorcycles from their possession.

Meanwhile, Saddar Baroni police rounded up six gamblers namely Muhammad Niaz, Muhammad Aksar, Muhammad Ishaq, Ali Qadar, Pervaiz Akhtar and Muhammad Bashir allegedly involved in betting while playing cards. Police recovered Rs 11,470 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police teams and directed to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Rawalpindi Saddar Money All From

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Slovak Prime Minis ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Slovak Prime Minister at Expo 2020

46 seconds ago
 Matric results declared in Sargodha

Matric results declared in Sargodha

5 minutes ago
 Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) to be celebrated with grea ..

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) to be celebrated with great reverence: Sheikh

5 minutes ago
 Hundreds protest in Sudan's capital against govt

Hundreds protest in Sudan's capital against govt

5 minutes ago
 Fully fit Barca can still win La Liga, says Koeman ..

Fully fit Barca can still win La Liga, says Koeman

12 minutes ago
 More than 530 publishing professionals, agents, an ..

More than 530 publishing professionals, agents, and 35 speakers will take part i ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.