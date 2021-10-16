13 gamblers arrested; Rs 118,470 cash stake money recovered

Police have arrested 13 gamblers and recovered Rs 118,470 cash stake money, 14 mobile phones, a laptop, three motorcycles and other items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 13 gamblers and recovered Rs 118,470 cash stake money, 14 mobile phones, a laptop, three motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up seven gamblers namely Abid Ahmed, Pervaiz Akhtar, Muhammad Irfan, Tahir Hussain, Muhammad Waheed, Jahanzaib Khan and Jarat Khan, allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 107,00 cash stake money, nine mobile phones, a laptop and three motorcycles from their possession.

Meanwhile, Saddar Baroni police rounded up six gamblers namely Muhammad Niaz, Muhammad Aksar, Muhammad Ishaq, Ali Qadar, Pervaiz Akhtar and Muhammad Bashir allegedly involved in betting while playing cards. Police recovered Rs 11,470 cash stake money, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police teams and directed to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.