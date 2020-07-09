UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Gamblers Arrested, Stake Money Seized

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 12:29 AM

13 gamblers arrested, stake money seized

In a crackdown against the anti social elements, police have arrested 13 gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 27,600, 12 mobile phones and other valuables items from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the anti social elements, police have arrested 13 gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 27,600, 12 mobile phones and other valuables items from their possession.

Police informed here on Wednesday that Perwadhai police while acting on a tip off apprehended the gamblers namely Raja Umair, Salawar Khan, Qaiser Mehmood, Muhammad Ijaz, Muhammad Husnain, Muhammad Rasheed, Raja Asim Mushtaq, Muhammad Sabir, Tasawar Mehmood, Ihtesham Ahmed, Bilal Ahmed, Aziz Ur Rehman and Haider Ali when they were busy in gambling.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team in arresting the gamblers saying that strict action must be taken against such anti social elements who were violating rule of law.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Money All From

Recent Stories

EAD joins forces with National Aquarium for rehabi ..

1 hour ago

K9 police dogs detect COVID-19

2 hours ago

MoI discusses ways to enhance cooperation with Sin ..

2 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,036 new coronavirus cases, ..

3 hours ago

Merkel urges swift agreement on EU virus package

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.