13 gamblers arrested, stake money seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the anti social elements, police have arrested 13 gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 27,600, 12 mobile phones and other valuables items from their possession.

Police informed here on Wednesday that Perwadhai police while acting on a tip off apprehended the gamblers namely Raja Umair, Salawar Khan, Qaiser Mehmood, Muhammad Ijaz, Muhammad Husnain, Muhammad Rasheed, Raja Asim Mushtaq, Muhammad Sabir, Tasawar Mehmood, Ihtesham Ahmed, Bilal Ahmed, Aziz Ur Rehman and Haider Ali when they were busy in gambling.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team in arresting the gamblers saying that strict action must be taken against such anti social elements who were violating rule of law.