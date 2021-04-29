UrduPoint.com
13 Gamblers Held During Raid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 12:21 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 13 alleged gamblers and recovered bet money Rs 15,300 and 13 mobile phones from their possession, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Newtown Police have arrested 13 gamblers those were identified as Zafar Iqbal, Khalil Ahmed, Mohammad Danish, Mohammad Ijaz, Mohammad Farman, Abdul Ghaffar, Mohammad Imran and Ghulam Abbas.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

SP Rawal Division commended police teams for arresting anti social elements adding that strict action must be continued against the criminals in future.

More Stories From Pakistan

