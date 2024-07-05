13 Gamblers Held In Hazro
Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Hazro Police on Friday busted a gambling den operated in a graveyard and arrested 13 persons.
According to the Police spokesman, the police, on a tip off, raided at a gambling den and arrested as many as 13 persons red handed.
The police sized gambling tools and bet money worth Rs 0.26 million during raid and registered a case against accused.
