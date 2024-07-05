13 gamblers held in Hazro

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Hazro Police on Friday busted a gambling den operated in a graveyard and arrested 13 persons.

According to the Police spokesman, the police, on a tip off, raided at a gambling den and arrested as many as 13 persons red handed.

The police sized gambling tools and bet money worth Rs 0.26 million during raid and registered a case against accused.

