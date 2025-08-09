Open Menu

13 Gamblers Held In Raid, Valuables Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 06:00 PM

13 gamblers held in raid, valuables recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Police have arrested 13 gamblers and recovered amount of Rs 24,600, 09 mobile phones from their possession during crack down here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Waris Khan Police took 09 people into custody, amount at stake Rs 15,500, 8 mobile phones and playing cards were recovered from the detained persons.

Similarly, Saddar Wah Police took 04 people into custody, amount at stake Rs 9,100, 01 mobile phone and playing cards were confiscated from them.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Division SPPs said that gambling is the root of other social evils, strict action will be continued against gamblers without any discrimination.

