UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Gamblers Held In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 10 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 08:16 PM

13 gamblers held in Sargodha

Police on Monday arrested thirteen gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested thirteen gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession.

Police said that a team of Sajid Shaheed police station conducted a raid at rickshaw market near Purana Pull and arrested 13 gamblers with stake money of 8,800 from them.

Some of the accused have been identified as Shahabudin, Muhammad Younis, Muhammad Akhter,Sabir, Jameel, Ashiq Hussain and others.

A case have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Money Market From

Recent Stories

Sweden's political survivor Lofven finally stumble ..

9 minutes ago

WASA MD for early completion of new sewerage line ..

10 minutes ago

Mozambique gas plan on track despite violence: Eni ..

10 minutes ago

PM's aide inaugurates mechanical rice transplantin ..

10 minutes ago

Canada Imposes Sanctions on 17 Belarusian Official ..

10 minutes ago

MPAs from Gujrat call on Chief Minister Sardar Usm ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.