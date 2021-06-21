13 gamblers held in Sargodha

Police on Monday arrested thirteen gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested thirteen gamblers and recovered stake money from their possession.

Police said that a team of Sajid Shaheed police station conducted a raid at rickshaw market near Purana Pull and arrested 13 gamblers with stake money of 8,800 from them.

Some of the accused have been identified as Shahabudin, Muhammad Younis, Muhammad Akhter,Sabir, Jameel, Ashiq Hussain and others.

A case have been registered against the accused.