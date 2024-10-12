13 Gamblers Held In Taxila
Faizan Hashmi Published October 12, 2024 | 06:20 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) At least 13 gamblers were arrested red-handed while gambling during a raid of police at gambling dens in the limits of Taxila police station on Saturday.
According to sources of police, acting on a tip, a police artillery led by station house officer Inspector Rana Muhammad Kashif raided a gambling den in the Bull area near Khurrum Gujjar and arrested 13 people red-handed while gambling.
Gambling tools, bet money worth Rs 0.3 million, 14 mobiles worth Rs 2 million, and six cars worth Rs 50 million were also seized during the raid. Police registered a case under the Gambling Act and launched further investigation.
APP/ajq/378
