13 gamblers held in Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) At least 13 gamblers were arrested red-handed while gambling during a raid of police at gambling dens in the limits of Taxila police station on Saturday.

According to sources of police, acting on a tip, a police artillery led by station house officer Inspector Rana Muhammad Kashif raided a gambling den in the Bull area near Khurrum Gujjar and arrested 13 people red-handed while gambling.

Gambling tools, bet money worth Rs 0.3 million, 14 mobiles worth Rs 2 million, and six cars worth Rs 50 million were also seized during the raid. Police registered a case under the Gambling Act and launched further investigation.

