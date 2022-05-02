UrduPoint.com

13 Gamblers Held With Stake Money, Gambling Material

Published May 02, 2022

13 gamblers held with stake money, gambling material

Sanawan police arrested 13 gamblers and recovered stake money and gambling material from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Sanawan police arrested 13 gamblers and recovered stake money and gambling material from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Capt (retd) Tariq Wilayat, the Sanawan police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Amjad Javed launched a crackdown against gamblers and arrested 13 during a raid.

The police also recovered stake money Rs 43,010, three mobile phones and gambling material from their possession.

Case has been registered against the criminals, police sources added.

