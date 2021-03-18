13 gamblers, kite seller arrested during crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to arrested 13 gamblers and a kite seller besides recovering stake money, kites and chemical thread from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directions of SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Hairder, Muzaffarabad police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 13 gamblers. Police recovered stake money of Rs 64,000 and other valuables from their possession.

In another raid conducted by Shah Shams police station, a kite seller was arrested with over 2,000 kites and chemical thread.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.