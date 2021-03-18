UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Gamblers, Kite Seller Arrested During Crackdown

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

13 gamblers, kite seller arrested during crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to arrested 13 gamblers and a kite seller besides recovering stake money, kites and chemical thread from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directions of SSP Operations Capt (retd) Syed Zeeshan Hairder, Muzaffarabad police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 13 gamblers. Police recovered stake money of Rs 64,000 and other valuables from their possession.

In another raid conducted by Shah Shams police station, a kite seller was arrested with over 2,000 kites and chemical thread.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Muzaffarabad Money Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador to Egypt meets Pope Tawadros

6 minutes ago

Emirati-Polish Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

6 minutes ago

OIC and Guinea Hold Workshop on Inclusion and Empo ..

15 minutes ago

We will continue to help build the bright future o ..

36 minutes ago

150,097 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

36 minutes ago

DEWA CEO receives French Ambassador to the UAE

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.