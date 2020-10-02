UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Gamblers Netted, Rs 46,420 Cash Of Stake Money Seized

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:09 PM

13 gamblers netted, Rs 46,420 cash of stake money seized

Police on Friday apprehended 13 gamblers and recovered table money amounting to Rs 46,420, three motorcycles, 13 mobile phones, and other valuable items from their possession, informed a Police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Police on Friday apprehended 13 gamblers and recovered table money amounting to Rs 46,420, three motorcycles, 13 mobile phones, and other valuable items from their possession, informed a Police spokesman.

Civil Line police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), while acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested eight gamblers namely Aziz Ullah, Malik Iqbal, Hikmat Shah, Sana Ullah, Sunail Masih, Weeshal Masih, Shan Masih and recovered Rs 31,000 cash, seven mobile phones and other valuable from their possession.

In another operation, Kallar Saydian Police arrested five accused namely Muhammad Fiaz, Asad, Imran Khan, Muhammad Luqman and Muhmmad when they were busy in gambling activities and seized 15,420, six mobile phones, three motorcycle, gambling tools and other valuable items from their custody.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he added.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Police Mobile Money All From

Recent Stories

Crackdown against sub-standard gas cylinders in ve ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 606 points to close ..

2 minutes ago

World Heart Day observed in Khyber Teaching Hospit ..

2 minutes ago

RDA chairman urges to make plantation campaign suc ..

5 minutes ago

Sindh Chief Minister condoles with former Ambassad ..

5 minutes ago

9,000-litre adulterated milk discarded

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.