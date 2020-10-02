13 gamblers netted, Rs 46,420 cash of stake money seized

Police on Friday apprehended 13 gamblers and recovered table money amounting to Rs 46,420, three motorcycles, 13 mobile phones, and other valuable items from their possession, informed a Police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Police on Friday apprehended 13 gamblers and recovered table money amounting to Rs 46,420, three motorcycles, 13 mobile phones, and other valuable items from their possession, informed a Police spokesman.

Civil Line police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), while acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested eight gamblers namely Aziz Ullah, Malik Iqbal, Hikmat Shah, Sana Ullah, Sunail Masih, Weeshal Masih, Shan Masih and recovered Rs 31,000 cash, seven mobile phones and other valuable from their possession.

In another operation, Kallar Saydian Police arrested five accused namely Muhammad Fiaz, Asad, Imran Khan, Muhammad Luqman and Muhmmad when they were busy in gambling activities and seized 15,420, six mobile phones, three motorcycle, gambling tools and other valuable items from their custody.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he added.