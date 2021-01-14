UrduPoint.com
13 Gamblers Rounded Up With Rs 30,000 Stake Money

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

13 gamblers rounded up with Rs 30,000 stake money

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 13 gamblers and recovered Rs 30,000 cash as stake money, 12 mobile phones, seven motorcycles and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested 13 gamblers namely Muhammad Yousaf, Zeeshan Younas, Hamza Bin Iqbal, Majid Ali, Muhammad Sajid, Owais Aziz, Shahid Khan, Husnain, Zaryab, Ijaz Younas, Mujahid Aftab, Muhammad Tariq and Toqeer Javed as they were allegedly involved in betting on cock fight.

Police recovered Rs 30,000 cash as stake money, 12 mobile phones, seven motorcycles and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all of the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

