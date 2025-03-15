13 gangs smashed in last 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) On the instructions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police's intelligence-based operations against organized criminals and proclaimed offenders are underway across the province.

In continuation of which 13 gangs involved in heinous incidents were smashed and 28 operatives were arrested during the last 24 hours.

Similarly, 280 proclaimed offenders, 199 court fugitives and 67 targeted offenders were arrested. Two Kalashnikovs, 13 rifles, 90 pistols, 09 guns, revolvers and hundreds of bullets were recovered from the possession of the criminals, while 2.70 crore rupees in cash, 4 vehicles, 85 motorcycles, 15 mobile phones, 05 cattle and gold were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

The IG Punjab said that intelligence-based operations and crackdowns should be continued without interruption to eliminate organized crime.