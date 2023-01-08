13 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Thirteen habitual beggars were caught from different parts of the city during the last 24 hours and shifted them to Panahgah.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that during a vigorous campaign,the anti-beggary squad rounded up 13 beggars including 4 males and 9 females from differentparts of the city and shifted them to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand.