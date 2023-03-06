13 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

As many as 13 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and were shifted to Panahgah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 13 habitual beggars were caught from different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours and were shifted to Panahgah.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that during a vigorous campaign, the anti-beggary squad rounded up 13 beggars including 9 males and 4 females from different parts of Faisalabad city.

These beggars were shifted to shelter home (Panahgah) of General Bus Stand where they would be provided residential and food facilities in addition to their counseling so that they could lead a productive and honorable life in the society, he added.

