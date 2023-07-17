13 held, 104 kg drugs recovered during seven operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country on Monday, managed to arrest 13 accused besides recovering over 104 kg of drugs.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, in an operation at Islamabad International Airport, 152 drug-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of four suspects, residents of Bahawalnagar and Pakpattan.

The accused were going to Bangkok (Thailand) via flight no TG-350.

In another operation, 10 kg hashish was recovered from the accused resident of Balochistan arrested near HD Hotel Jacobabad in Sukkur.

In the third operation, two accused including a woman, resident of Karachi traveling in a rickshaw were rounded up near Etihad Town, Kemari Karachi on recovery of seven kg charras.

In fourth operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, 102 Ice-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Doha-bound passenger, a resident of Khyber, going on flight no PK-285.

In the fifth operation, ANF recovered 12 kg charras concealed in the toolbox of a rickshaw intercepted near Charsadda Road in Peshawar. An accused resident of Mardan was also rounded up during the operation.

The spokesman informed that in the sixth operation, 39.4 kg opium, 25.2 kg charras, 8 kg prohibited chemicals and 2 kg Ice drug were recovered from a tractor near GT Road Kamoki Gujranwala. An accused resident of Rawalpindi was netted during the operation.

In the seventh operation, three accused residents of Karachi and Peshawar along with the facilitators were arrested from a vehicle intercepted near Sambrial Interchange Sialkot and recovered 800 grams of heroin concealed in a laptop.

The accused had to leave for Sharjah from Sialkot Airport, he added.

"Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are in process," he added.