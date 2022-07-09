UrduPoint.com

13 Held During Crackdown Against Criminals In Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) Saturday claimed to have apprehended 13 outlaws in the last 24 hours from different areas of the city during a drive against anti-social elements.

According to ICTP spokesman, Bani Gala police team claimed to have arrested an accused namely Waseem Ali, recovered a stolen motorbike and 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Bhara Kahu police claimed to have arrested three accused namely Zeeshan Ali, Saddam and Hamza Iqbal and recovered two 30 bore pistol and one dagger from their possession, while police team also arrested two accused including a lady namely Muhammad Arshad and Shahida bibi involved in immoral activities.

Shehzad Town and Khanna police teams claimed to have arrested two accused namely Shahzad and Muhammad Bashrat and recovered two 30 bore pistol from their possession. Sabzi Mandi Police apprehended two accused namely Ayub Khan Shaker Ali and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nominated accused and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad Capital Territory police have accelerated its drive against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity around them.

