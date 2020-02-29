UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

13 Held During Crackdown Against Criminals In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 06:39 PM

13 held during crackdown against criminals in Islamabad

The police arrested 13 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered stolen car, narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The police arrested 13 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered stolen car, narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against anti-social activities.

SP (Industrial-Area), Zubair Ahmed Shaikh constituted a special team under the supervision of SDPO Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjah including SHO I-9 police station.The team arrested a car lifter namely Qadeer Shah and recovered stolen car from him.

The police team also arrested accused Muhammad Amin and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him.

Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Mirza Muhammad Gulfraz , Sub-Inspector Ghulam Mustafa along with others arrested two drug pushers namely Amjad and Shamoon Masih and recovered 1.115 kilogram hashish and 16 bottles of wine from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested accused Rehmat-Ullah and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him.

The CIA police arrested two accused Said ur Rehman and Juma Khan and recovered two 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Shalimar police arrested accused Farooq Imtaiz and recovered 220 gram hashish from him.

Ramana police arrested accused Adnan Haider and recovered 1.595 gram hashish from him.

Noon police arrested accused waqas and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Nilor police arrested accused Sadqat Ali, Faisal Hussain and Naseer Ahmed and recovered 595 gram hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further Investigations were underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed said that these social evils would be curbed and those backing drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand. He further emphasized that this campaign would continue till elimination of anti-social elements.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station CIA Car Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Gravedigger says he used to commit rape with dead- ..

7 minutes ago

Multan Sultans defeat Gladiators by 30 runs at hom ..

11 minutes ago

US, Taliban Sign Peace Agreement in Doha

1 minute ago

Gold price declines by Rs 2150, traded at Rs 91,60 ..

1 minute ago

Stoltenberg Calls US-Taliban Peace Deal 'Victory f ..

1 minute ago

Yasir Shah confirmed as Mohammad Mohsin’s replac ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.