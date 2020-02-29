13 held during crackdown against criminals in Islamabad

The police arrested 13 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered stolen car, narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The police arrested 13 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against criminal elements and recovered stolen car, narcotics and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed issued directions to all zonal officers for renewed efforts against anti-social activities.

SP (Industrial-Area), Zubair Ahmed Shaikh constituted a special team under the supervision of SDPO Zohaib Nasrullah Ranjah including SHO I-9 police station.The team arrested a car lifter namely Qadeer Shah and recovered stolen car from him.

The police team also arrested accused Muhammad Amin and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him.

Station House Officer Sub-Inspector Mirza Muhammad Gulfraz , Sub-Inspector Ghulam Mustafa along with others arrested two drug pushers namely Amjad and Shamoon Masih and recovered 1.115 kilogram hashish and 16 bottles of wine from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested accused Rehmat-Ullah and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him.

The CIA police arrested two accused Said ur Rehman and Juma Khan and recovered two 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Shalimar police arrested accused Farooq Imtaiz and recovered 220 gram hashish from him.

Ramana police arrested accused Adnan Haider and recovered 1.595 gram hashish from him.

Noon police arrested accused waqas and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Nilor police arrested accused Sadqat Ali, Faisal Hussain and Naseer Ahmed and recovered 595 gram hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused and further Investigations were underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed said that these social evils would be curbed and those backing drug peddlers and professional beggars would be dealt with iron hand. He further emphasized that this campaign would continue till elimination of anti-social elements.