13 Held For Bike Lifting, Liquor Supply, Gambling
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police in operations against anti-social elements across the district arrested 13 accused involved in bike lifting, liquor supply, gambling, attempted murder and other crimes.
According to a police spokesperson, the Wah Cantt Police nabbed a person involved in theft and motorcycle lifting cases. A stolen motorcycle, Rs 13,000 in cash and two mobile phones were recovered from the accused.
The New Town Police caught six accused for gambling on cards.
The bet money of Rs 34,000 and six mobile phones were recovered from them.
Meanwhile, four accused were taken into custody from the areas of Waris Khan, Bani and Pirwadhai police stations with more than 80 liters of liquor, weapons and ammunition.
The Mandra Police held two suspects named in an attempt to murder case. They had injured a citizen by firing and hitting him with sticks over a grudge. The police registered the case of the incident in March this year.
