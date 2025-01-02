13 Held For Carrying Illegal Arms
Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Police have arrested 13 illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown.
According to police spokesman, Sadiqabad, Waris Khan, Race Course, Taxila, Saddar Wah, Pirwadhai, and Bani police rounded up 13 illegal arm holders namely Jahanzaib, Shawal, Shahid, Abdul Rehman, Faisal and others and recovered 11 pistols 30 bore, a 12 bore rifle and ammunition.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.
SSP Operations commended police teams and instructed to take strict action against those carrying illegal weapons.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation
Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
13 held for carrying illegal arms1 minute ago
-
Hina Parvez Butt visits anti-rape crisis cell1 minute ago
-
ADC General chairs District Price Control Committee meeting1 minute ago
-
34 gamblers held, over Rs. 6.6m goods recovered11 minutes ago
-
DC reviews development projects in Daska11 minutes ago
-
7th Agriculture Census' field operation continue smoothly11 minutes ago
-
Shower spell likely till January 611 minutes ago
-
RPO reviews security arrangements at Shorkot police station21 minutes ago
-
Home Department launches crackdown on fake weapon dealers21 minutes ago
-
Pb govt utilizing all available resources for public welfare: minister21 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Ali Khan made new FO spox as Mumtaz Zahra posted in Paris31 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes over 8,000-litre fake beverages, dairy products31 minutes ago