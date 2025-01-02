Open Menu

13 Held For Carrying Illegal Arms

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM

13 held for carrying illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Police have arrested 13 illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown.

According to police spokesman, Sadiqabad, Waris Khan, Race Course, Taxila, Saddar Wah, Pirwadhai, and Bani police rounded up 13 illegal arm holders namely Jahanzaib, Shawal, Shahid, Abdul Rehman, Faisal and others and recovered 11 pistols 30 bore, a 12 bore rifle and ammunition.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations commended police teams and instructed to take strict action against those carrying illegal weapons.

Related Topics

Police Bani Sadiqabad Progress Taxila Saddar From Race Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation announces 'Innovators 2024' competition ..

31 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister di ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay's Foreign Minister discuss enhancing cooperation

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

Sharjah Ruler receives Consul-General of Kuwait

1 hour ago
 DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transact ..

DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024

2 hours ago
 MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Follo ..

MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit

2 hours ago
 19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petition ..

19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR

3 hours ago
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

4 hours ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

4 hours ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

5 hours ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

5 hours ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan