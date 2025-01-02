13 held for carrying illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Police have arrested 13 illegal arms holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown.

According to police spokesman, Sadiqabad, Waris Khan, Race Course, Taxila, Saddar Wah, Pirwadhai, and Bani police rounded up 13 illegal arm holders namely Jahanzaib, Shawal, Shahid, Abdul Rehman, Faisal and others and recovered 11 pistols 30 bore, a 12 bore rifle and ammunition.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations commended police teams and instructed to take strict action against those carrying illegal weapons.