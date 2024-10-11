Open Menu

13 Held For Carrying Liquor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM

13 held for carrying liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) Police during a crackdown arrested 13 bootleggers and recovered 100 liters liquor from their possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Bani, Sadiqabad, Taxila, Saddar Wah, Gujar Khan, Mandra, Rawat and Kahuta police held 13 bootleggers namely Usman, Rehamullah, Yasir,

Yousaf, Usman Latif, Noman, Ali Raza, Ishtiaq, Akram, Saad Ali, Qadir, Israr and Naveed and recovered over 100 liters liquor from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigations were in progress, he said.

Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that strict action would be continued against bootleggers and other lawbreakers.

