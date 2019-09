The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 13 accused for power theft

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 13 accused for power theft.

According to police, different police stations, on a report of Gepco, managed to arrest Shabbier, Ifitikhar, Shakeel, Amir, Anwar, Awais, Tufail, Adnan, Naseer, Zeeshan, Naveed, Kamran and Khalil.

The police have registered separate cases against them and started investigations.