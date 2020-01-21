UrduPoint.com
13 Held For Electricity Theft In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:01 PM

13 held for electricity theft in Sialkot

The police on Tuesday arrested 13 persons including a woman on electricity theft charges in different areas of the city

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :The police on Tuesday arrested 13 persons including a woman on electricity theft charges in different areas of the city.

According to sources, different police stations, on reports of GEPCO officials, arrested Surayya Begum, Ali, Zulfiqar, Amir, Riaz, Naveed, Arshad, Shahbaz, Ashraf, Shoaib, Furrkh, Bhatti and Iftikhar over their alleged involvement in electricity theft by using method of direct supply from the main power lines in different areas.

Police have registered separate cases.

