13 held for gambling in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Ghulam Muhammad Abad police claimed on Saturday to have arrest 13 people for gambling and recovered stake money, mobile phones and other paraphernalia from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and nabbed 13 people red handed while gambling on play cards.

The police recovered stake money of Rs 29300, mobile phones and other items from theirpossession and locked the accused behind bars.