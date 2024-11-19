Open Menu

13 Held For Violating Tenancy Law In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2024 | 07:33 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi Police arrested 13 individuals on Tuesday for violating the Tenancy Act during search operations in various areas of the city.

According to a police spokesman, the operations involved searching homes, gathering information about tenants, and questioning residents.

The arrested individuals were identified as Faisal, Mubasher, Bilal, Laqmar, Gul Bayan, Safdar, Naeem, Hasan, Abdul Rauf, Ismail, Naveed, Ajmal, and Nasir.

Separate cases have been lodged against each of the suspects, and investigations are ongoing.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said the prime objective of these operations was to ensure public safety and enforce the law. He emphasized that Rawalpindi Police is dedicated to protecting citizens' lives and property, as well as maintaining order in the city.

