13 Held On Electricity Theft Charges

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 07:50 PM

13 held on electricity theft charges

SIALKOT, Sept 01 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) ::The police on Sunday arrested 13 persons including a woman over electricity theft charges in different areas.

Different police stations, on reports of Gepco officials, arrested Anees Bibi, Shams, Naveed, Khadim, Shabir, Iqbal, Umair, Ashraf, Abdul Razzaq, Aqib, Busharat, Qaisar and Maqsood, who were involved in electricity theft through direct wires from main supply lines in different areas.

Police have registered separate cases.

