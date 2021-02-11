13 held over illegal gas decanting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The police arrested 13 shopkeepers during the past 12 hours on the charge of gas decanting and selling loose petrol illegally in various parts of the city.

a police spokesman said on Thursday that shopkeeper Asif and Irfan were nabbed from Tariq Abad, Afaaq and Iftikhar from 240 Mor, Yasir and Muzaffar from Rasool Pur, Dani Ali and Kafeel Balooch from Chak No 100-JB, Amir, Iftikhar, Arshad, Shehbaz and Irfan from Chak No.

496-GB.

The police also confiscated their gas decanting material and sent them behind the bars.