13 Held Over Law Violations
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The district police Saturday arrested 13 alleged criminals during a crackdown across the district.
A spokesman said that police teams from different police stations raided and arrested Nadeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others.
Police recovered 2kg hashish, 2kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns and 222 bullets.
Further investigation was underway.
