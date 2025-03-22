Open Menu

13 Held Over Law Violations

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 04:40 PM

13 held over law violations

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The district police Saturday arrested 13 alleged criminals during a crackdown across the district.

A spokesman said that police teams from different police stations raided and arrested Nadeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others.

Police recovered 2kg hashish, 2kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns and 222 bullets.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline fo ..

Gold price per tola in Pakistan records decline for second consecutive day

6 minutes ago
 UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regul ..

UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation

26 minutes ago
 Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile pho ..

Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone

2 hours ago
 Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..

3 hours ago
 Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024

4 hours ago
Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decis ..

Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed

14 hours ago
 RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

14 hours ago
 Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International ..

Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan