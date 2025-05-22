13 Held Over Law Violations
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) Police arrested 13 alleged criminals during a crackdown on law-violators across the district here on Thursday.
A spokesman said that police parties from different police stations raided different localities and arrested Nadeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others and recovered 2kg hashish, 2kg opium, 231 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 232 bullets.
Recent Stories
Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gi ..
Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser for smarter browsing
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission to the Philippines, Thailand
Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle with 21 participants
Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel
Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders
IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest
What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?
Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha 2025
UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..
Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha
DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New moon of Zil Hajj to be born on May 27; Eid-ul-Adha likely on June 72 minutes ago
-
Chairman PEC’s historic engagement with KP’s public sector engineers2 minutes ago
-
Meeting to review police departments’ performance held2 minutes ago
-
Medical camp held at Sialkot University2 minutes ago
-
13 held over law violations2 minutes ago
-
Senate calls for expanded relations with African nations in political, economic, cultural spheres11 minutes ago
-
Efforts to be made to connect Dera Ghazi Khan with motorway network: NA informed11 minutes ago
-
2 murder case accused arrested12 minutes ago
-
KORT emergency relief 2025: edibles disburses at Keran area in Neelum Valley12 minutes ago
-
Director M&E visits LMW&CH to review ongoing development projects12 minutes ago
-
5 drug suppliers netted with 6.5 kg charas12 minutes ago
-
Secretary Education visits Special Education Centre H/8-421 minutes ago