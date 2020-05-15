13 held over violation of COVID-19 measures

(@FahadShabbir)

The police on Friday rounded up 13 persons and registered seven cases on violating orders of pillion riding, closure of shops and restaurants in wake of pandemic Coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The police on Friday rounded up 13 persons and registered seven cases on violating orders of pillion riding, closure of shops and restaurants in wake of pandemic Coronavirus.

According to police spokesman, Airport police arrested Arslan, Babar, Zeeshan, Rashid Falak Sher, Umer, Zakir, Shahid, Usman, Rasheed and Ahtesham for violation the orders of pillion riding while held Israr and Anser on violating orders for closure of shops and restaurants.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said the police would take action against the violators and advised the people to take preemptive measures to fight against coronavirus.

The CPO said that it was the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of the people.