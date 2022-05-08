13 held over wheelie-doing

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Police have arrested 13 young men on the charge of wheelie-doing in Sialkot district.

According to a spokesperson, the district police arrested Zain, Shahzaib, Ameer Hamza, Waqas, Abdul Rehman, Bilal, Ali Raza, Iftikhar, Ehtisham, Haroon, Zohaib, Attique and Nabeel and impounded their motorcycles.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases in this regard.