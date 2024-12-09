13 Held With Contraband
Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Police on Monday arrested 13 criminals and recovered narcotics
and illegal weapons from their possession.
During a crackdown, the teams of various police stations raided
different localities and arrested Nadeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed,
Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas,
Waleed and others and recovered 2kg hashish, 2kg opium,
231 litres liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 203 bullets from them.
