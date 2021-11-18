13 Held With Contraband In Sargodha
Police arrested 13 people and recovered narcotics and weapons from them
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Police arrested 13 people and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.
The teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 13 people and recovered 2.
4 kg hashish, 20 litres liquor, six pistols 30 bore and a pistol 12 bore from them.
The accused were identified as -- Qasim, Saleem, Hamad, Nazar, Irshaad, Shakeel and others --.
Further investigation was under way, said police