13 Held With Contraband In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 04:17 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Police arrested 13 people and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

The teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 13 people and recovered 2.

4 kg hashish, 20 litres liquor, six pistols 30 bore and a pistol 12 bore from them.

The accused were identified as -- Qasim, Saleem, Hamad, Nazar, Irshaad, Shakeel and others --.

Further investigation was under way, said police

