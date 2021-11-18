13 held with contraband in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police arrested 13 people and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Police arrested 13 people and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

The teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 13 people and recovered 2.

4 kg hashish, 20 litres liquor, six pistols 30 bore and a pistol 12 bore from them.

The accused were identified as -- Qasim, Saleem, Hamad, Nazar, Irshaad, Shakeel and others --.

Further investigation was under way, said police