13 Held With Contraband In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 04:49 PM

Police have arrested thirteen criminals and recovered narcotics illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) Police have arrested thirteen criminals and recovered narcotics illegal weapons from their possession.

Police said on Wednesday, the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various areas under their jurisdiction and arrested 13 accused.

The police recovered 290 bottles of liquor, 2.638 kg Hashish, 2 pistols 30 bore and a rifle from them.

The accused were identified as Zeshan Masih, Azeem, Naveed Masih, Shouket Hussain, Shoaib, Irfan, Zafar Hayat, Ameer Hussain, Bilal Masih, Haq Nawaz, Usama Waseem, Zeshan and others.

Police have registered the cases.

